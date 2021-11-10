Carson Wentz Said He’s Playing This Weekend Even If Pregnant Wife Goes Into Labor

The Indianapolis Colts are scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this upcoming Sunday afternoon. But that might not be the only important event on Carson Wentz‘s radar this weekend.

Wentz’s wife, Madison, is also pregnant and is expected to give birth just about any day now. That might include this weekend, when her husband is scheduled to line up under center for the Colts.

Even though the birth of his second child is just around the corner, Wentz is still plenty focused on football. So much so, that he revealed that he’s playing this weekend, even if his wife goes into labor on Sunday.

“I could get a call at any time,” Wentz said on how close the arrival of his second child is, via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com.

When asked if the birth conflicts with Sunday afternoon’s Colts-Jaguars game, the quarterback responded, “I’m playing.”

Wentz continued by explaining that he and his wife discussed the matter and that she is on board with his decision. He also shared that Madison understands that if she gives birth during the game, he would arrive soon after at the hospital.

Wentz seems 100 percent committed to playing in Sunday’s game, but time will tell if circumstances change in the coming days.

The Colts should be able to function without their starting quarterback, but there’s no doubt that the 28-year-old makes Indianapolis better. Wentz had a strong first half to the 2021 campaign that put him on pace for one of the best years of his career.

Through the Colts’ first nine games, Wentz has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,198 yards. Most impressively, he’s thrown 17 touchdowns and only three interceptions, making for one of the best touchdown-to-interception ratios in the league this year.

Despite Wentz’s play, the Colts are still 4-5 and on the outside looking in at the playoffs in a crowded AFC. Sunday’s game against Jacksonville gives Indianapolis a good chance to get back to .500 before trying to make a run at the postseason in the final seven games.