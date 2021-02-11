Carson Wentz Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

The Carson Wentz sweepstakes seem to heat up by the minute as the 2021 offseason rages on. With multiple teams interested in the 2017 Pro Bowler, chances are the current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will be on the move in the next few days.

Although any change of scenery would probably serve the 28-year-old well, Wentz reportedly has a preferred landing spot. If possible, he wants to re-join his former coach Frank Reich with the Indianapolis Colts.

The report isn’t surprising given the success that he two were able to generate together in Philadelphia. With Reich as his offensive coordinator, Wentz put together the best seasons of his career. In his first two years in the NFL, he threw for 49 touchdowns compared to 21 interceptions and amassed an 18-11 record. The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl in 2017, due largely to Wentz’s regular season success.

Pro Football Talk’s Chris Simms and Mike Florio discussed why the Indianapolis connection makes sense and confirmed that the Colts would be the preferred destination for the disgruntled quarterback, rather than the rumored Chicago Bears.

“FLORIO: For Wentz especially, he shouldn’t want to go to Chicago because it’s kind of like Philly. “SIMMS: Yeah. “FLORIO: You’re stepping into the same problems, and there’s more pressure on you to perform right out of the gates. In Indianapolis, I think he would have more leeway, he would have more of a chance to develop. “[…] “If I’m Wentz, I strongly prefer the Colts over the Chicago Bears. “SIMMS: And I was told he does. I was told by some people I trust that he prefers the Colts’ situation, certainly.”

Although Indianapolis might be the frontrunners in Wentz’s mind, the Colts should be cautious when piecing together an offer sheet. The 28-year-old is fresh off of the worst season of his career, so giving up multiple first-round picks might be a risky proposition.

However, if Reich and the front office badly wanted Wentz to inherit the Colts playoff-ready roster, they may have to offer a hefty package to beat out any other suitors.