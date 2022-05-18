Look: Carson Wentz Responds To What Jim Irsay Said

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the NFL's Annual League Meeting in March, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay referred to the Carson Wentz era as a mistake for the franchise.

"I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward," Irsay said, via the Indy Star. "For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious."

While on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" this week, Wentz was asked about Irsay's "mistake comment." He avoided throwing any shade back at Irsay.

"I mean, it is what it is. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Wentz told Cowherd. "I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, but we came up short at the end - obviously. I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor."

Even though Wentz took the high road during his interview with Cowherd, he admit that he was surprised by the way things unfolded in Indianapolis.

"I didn't expect that. I didn't expect things to unfold the way they did," he said. "I thought things were in a pretty good place there. I had awesome relationships with every single person in that building. I can't say enough good things about the people over there. It kinda came out of left field. He's entitled to his own opinion and he's entitled to do what he wants with his football team."

The Colts were clearly upset about their Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they won that game, they would've made the playoffs.

Wentz will try to prove Irsay wrong next season as the quarterback of the Washington Commanders.