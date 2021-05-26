Earlier this offseason, the Indianapolis Colts made a bold move after watching Philip Rivers retire as the team traded for former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.

After having a horrendous 2020 campaign, Wentz gets the chance to re-unite with his former coach: Frank Reich. The former No. 2 overall pick had his best seasons when Reich was the quarterbacks coach with the Eagles.

Wentz knows he needs a good season in 2021 if he wants to remain a starting quarterback in the NFL. As for the pressure he feels entering his first season with the Colts, he’s not too worried.

“This is the game we play. This is the position I’ve chosen,” Wentz said in response to a question about playing under pressure. “There was always going to be pressure and expectations…It’s been the same my whole career, go to work and block out the outside noise.”

The good news for Colts fans is that Wentz appears to be doing quite well so far in OTAs.

“Colts QB Carson Wentz is drawing rave reviews at OTAs for his leadership and arm talent,” the ‘Locked On Colts’ podcast tweeted. “This is such a great sign for 2021 and beyond for Indy.”

Wentz and the Colts face a tough test right out of the gate as they open the season against the Seattle Seahawks.