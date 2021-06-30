Carson Wentz Shares Honest Admission On Feeling With Colts

Quarterback Carson Wentz was at a low point in his career when the Philadelphia Eagles benched and later traded him. But now that he’s with the Indianapolis Colts, how does he feel heading into the new season?

In a recent interview with Beth Hoole of ValleyNewsLive, Wentz said that being with the Colts has given him “new passion” for the sport. He said that after everything he’s been through in his NFL career, he’s ready for “whatever” the game throws at him.

“I really feel like I have a new passion for the game,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve been high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been, now, benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kinda seen a lot in five years, so whatever the game throws at me I’m ready.”

Last season Wentz started 12 games and threw for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns. But he also led the league with 15 interceptions and 50 times sacked before being benched.

After the season, the Eagles cleaned hose. They fired head coach Doug Pederson and traded Wentz to the Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick.

The Philadelphia Eagles originally traded up to take Carson Wentz No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. After an up-and-down rookie season, he burst onto the scene in 2017, making the Pro Bowl before an injury kept him out of the playoffs.

The Eagles would beat the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII, but Wentz struggled to reach the same level of play in the years that followed.

Things collapsed in 2020, and by then the Eagles had given him too big of a contract to keep him.

Now he’s with the Colts and could very well enjoy a rebound year in 2021.