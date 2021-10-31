Carson Wentz Shares Honest Admission On His Poor Play

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 3-5 today with a 34-31 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Carson Wentz’s two late turnovers contributed directly to the defeat.

The Colts fell behind 31-24 on Wentz’s outrageously bad pick-6 in the fourth quarter. After Indianapolis marched downfield and tied the score to force overtime, Wentz threw another head-scratching INT to set up the Titans’ game-winning field goal.

After the loss, Wentz was brutally honest about his play, saying he felt like he cost his team the game with his untimely turnovers.

Carson Wentz: "I felt like I beat us at the end of the game with those turnovers"

For what it’s worth, Colts head coach Frank Reich blamed himself for Wentz’s pick-6, which Titans defensive back Elijah Molden gladly accepted for the easiest touchdown of his life.

Reich said the play call was “terrible” considering Indianapolis was buried near its own end zone.

Frank Reich, #Colts HC, said the screen pass that Molden got the pick 6 on was his fault. That made it 31-24 #Titans. 'You don't call a screen backed up like that. Told Carson it was a terrible play call. Told the offensive line, I screwed it up. That's on me. Too risky.'

For the season, Wentz has 14 touchdown passes and only three interceptions, with two of them coming today. However, he’s also lost three fumbles and has generally performed inconsistently.

He has a chance to bounce back quickly though, as the Colts only have to wait four days to play again. They’ll host the New York Jets this Thursday night.