Carson Wentz Shares Honest Admission On His Poor Play

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass in a game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts fell to 3-5 today with a 34-31 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Carson Wentz’s two late turnovers contributed directly to the defeat.

The Colts fell behind 31-24 on Wentz’s outrageously bad pick-6 in the fourth quarter. After Indianapolis marched downfield and tied the score to force overtime, Wentz threw another head-scratching INT to set up the Titans’ game-winning field goal.

After the loss, Wentz was brutally honest about his play, saying he felt like he cost his team the game with his untimely turnovers.

For what it’s worth, Colts head coach Frank Reich blamed himself for Wentz’s pick-6, which Titans defensive back Elijah Molden gladly accepted for the easiest touchdown of his life.

Reich said the play call was “terrible” considering Indianapolis was buried near its own end zone.

For the season, Wentz has 14 touchdown passes and only three interceptions, with two of them coming today. However, he’s also lost three fumbles and has generally performed inconsistently.

He has a chance to bounce back quickly though, as the Colts only have to wait four days to play again. They’ll host the New York Jets this Thursday night.

 

