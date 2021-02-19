Look: Carson Wentz Has Arrived In Indianapolis

Well that didn’t take too long. Mere hours after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts, Carson Wentz hopped on a plane to Indy.

On Friday afternoon, Wentz arrived at an airport in Indianapolis. WTHR cameras were there to record him disembarking his flight before getting into a car and driving away.

The trade between the Colts and Eagles for Wentz does not become official until the start of the new league year in mid-March. But that doesn’t mean he can’t meet with a few people in the organization in his spare time.

The Colts gave the Eagles a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft that could turn into a first round pick based on playing time and accomplishments. In exchange, Indianapolis got Carson Wentz, who reunites with head coach Frank Reich, who worked with him in Philadelphia for several years.

Eagles' QB Carson Wentz is all smiles arriving in Indy after a reported trade deal with the Colts.

Carson Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Eagles gave up an arm and a leg to get him. But he quickly gave them their money’s worth.

In 2017, Wentz went 11-2 as a starter before an injury ended his season. Nick Foles took the reins and led the Eagles into the playoffs and to a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

But over the next three years, Wentz would struggle to replicate the success he had in 2017. He went 5-6 the following year, leading Nick Foles to once again rescue the team, and 9-7 in 2019.

Everything fell apart in 2020 though. Wentz led the NFL in interceptions and times sacked and was benched at the end of the year. The team finished 4-11-1 and head coach Doug Pederson was fired.

Now he gets a fresh start.