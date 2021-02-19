The Spun

Colts Player Shares Text He Got From New QB Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles exits the tunnel prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There were questions about Carson Wentz’s leadership skills during his time in Philadelphia. That being said, it appears he’s starting off his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts on the right note.

Colts safety Julian Blackmon shared a text message that he received from Wentz, who arrived in Indianapolis earlier this Friday.

“Julian! Carson Wentz here. Just wanted to reach out and let you know I’m fired up to compete with you man. You’re a heck of a player and I look forward to our battles in practice!! Reach out anytime and I look forward to meeting soon.” Wentz texted Blackmon.

Blackmon posted a screenshot of this text message on social media with the caption “Leadership out the gate. Storms are brewin.”

One text message doesn’t erase all the issues that popped up in Philadelphia, but it goes to show a change of scenery does wonders for a player’s mindset.

Wentz will still have to prove himself on the field, especially since he was abysmal for the majority of the 2020 season. However, reuniting with Frank Reich should help him rediscover his Pro Bowl form.

In 2017, Wentz threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns with Reich as his offensive coordinator. It’ll be fun to see what that duo can accomplish together on the Colts.

Do you think Wentz will revitalize his career in Indianapolis?

[Charlie Clifford]


