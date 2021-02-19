Colts Player Shares Text He Got From New QB Carson Wentz

There were questions about Carson Wentz’s leadership skills during his time in Philadelphia. That being said, it appears he’s starting off his tenure with the Indianapolis Colts on the right note.

Colts safety Julian Blackmon shared a text message that he received from Wentz, who arrived in Indianapolis earlier this Friday.

“Julian! Carson Wentz here. Just wanted to reach out and let you know I’m fired up to compete with you man. You’re a heck of a player and I look forward to our battles in practice!! Reach out anytime and I look forward to meeting soon.” Wentz texted Blackmon.

Blackmon posted a screenshot of this text message on social media with the caption “Leadership out the gate. Storms are brewin.”

Carson Wentz arrived in Indy earlier today and it appears his new teammates are already hearing from the QB. Via Julian Blackmon.

One text message doesn’t erase all the issues that popped up in Philadelphia, but it goes to show a change of scenery does wonders for a player’s mindset.

Wentz will still have to prove himself on the field, especially since he was abysmal for the majority of the 2020 season. However, reuniting with Frank Reich should help him rediscover his Pro Bowl form.

In 2017, Wentz threw for 3,296 yards and 33 touchdowns with Reich as his offensive coordinator. It’ll be fun to see what that duo can accomplish together on the Colts.

Do you think Wentz will revitalize his career in Indianapolis?

[Charlie Clifford]