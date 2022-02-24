Carson Wentz’s Ex-Teammate Makes Prediction For Future

The NFL could see plenty of movement among starting quarterbacks in the league for the 2021 season to the 2022 campaign.

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are just a few of the elite quarterbacks mentioned as possible trade candidates. If teams can’t acquire those three, they’ll have plenty of “back-up” options like Jimmy Garoppolo or Carson Wentz.

Speaking of the latter, one of his former teammates came to bat for him on Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson made it clear he still believes in Wentz.

“If he doesn’t stay with the Colts, I think he’s going to land with a great team,” Johnson said about his former teammate.

“I heard you talking about Pittsburgh, I think that would be a good pickup for him. I think he’ll get a shot somewhere and this will be a point where he can prove all the doubters wrong.”

.@LaneJohnson65 on Carson Wentz: "I think he'll get a shot somewhere and this will be a point where he can prove all the doubters wrong."

Several teams have been named as potential landing spots for Wentz, should he not remain in Indianapolis. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos were two teams being mentioned over the past few weeks.

Wentz completed just over 62-percent of his passes during the 2021 season. In his first – and potentially only – season with the Colts he racked up 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Will he land with another team in 2022?