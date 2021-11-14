Carson Wentz’s Wife’s Plan For Childbirth Revealed

Madison Wentz, the wife of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, is expected to give birth sometime in the next day or so. With the Colts playing against the rival Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, there is reportedly a plan in place for if she goes into labor.

According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, Wentz is slated to play today regardless of if Madison goes into labor. He will not skip next week’s game against the Buffalo Bills either.

However, if Madison Wentz does not go into labor today, doctors will induce labor by tomorrow at the latest. Per the report, their daughter is expected to be delivered healthy.

Carson and Madison Wentz were engaged on February 6, 2018 – two days after Wentz led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. They were married that July.

The Wentz family welcomed daughter Hadley Jane into their family in April 2020.

The 2021 season has been a pretty good bounce back year for Carson Wentz – all things considered. Despite the team’s 4-5 record with him under center, he’s having one of his best statistical years.

Wentz has completed 63-percent of his passes for 2,198 yards and 17 touchdowns with just three interceptions so far. While there have been rough moments, the Colts are still vying for a playoff spot heading into late-November.

And it looks like a new set of eyes will be able to watch Carson Wentz lead the Colts all the way to the end.