CBS Sports Is Airing A Classic NFL Rivalry Game Tonight

ESPN isn’t the only major sports network with a highly-anticipated broadcast today. Or at least, it shouldn’t be.

With their rivals set to air the first few hours of The Last Dance, CBS Sports is bringing out the big guns with an epic game of their own to replay. The NFLonCBS Twitter account announced this morning that they will be showing a replay at 8 p.m. EST, which will overlap with ESPN’s documentary.

The game in question? The legendary 2006 AFC Championship Game.

Peyton Manning and the Colts took on Tom Brady and the Patriots for the ninth time in their careers and the third time in the playoffs, and with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. That back-and-forth game would go down as one of the greatest playoff games of all time.

Peyton Manning had never gone to the Super Bowl…until he put together a drive to beat Tom Brady and the Patriots. Watch this classic @Colts win in the 2006 AFC Championship tonight at 8 PM ET on @CBSSportsNet. pic.twitter.com/Yzg2y9587S — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) April 19, 2020

Brady and the Patriots raced out to a 21-3 lead at the RCA Dome. But Manning led the Colts on three scoring drives to even up the score late in the third quarter.

The two sides would exchange touchdowns and field goals throughout the fourth quarter. But it was rookie running back Joseph Addai who had the final word.

You’ll have to see for yourself how the incredible game ended.

Will you watch CBS’ replay of the 2006 AFC Championship Game?