Colin Cowherd Names 2 Sleeper NFL Teams To Watch

With the NFL playoff picture starting to take shape, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd has revealed which two teams could be potential sleepers during the second half of the season.

When it comes to the NFC, Cowherd appears to be all in on the Minnesota Vikings. They’re under .500 heading into Week 11, but he thinks their schedule will soften up.

“I would keep your eye on the Vikings, why? The Vikings have lost so many close games,” Cowherd said. “They lost in overtime to Cincinnati, overtime to Baltimore in a game they had, lost close to Dallas, lost close to Cleveland, lost close to Arizona. Also, their schedule at the end has a lot of Ws. They do face the Packers twice, but Kirk Cousins in seven games against Green Bay is 3-3-1.”

As for the AFC, Cowherd really likes what the Indianapolis Colts are doing lately. Frank Reich’s squad has won four out of its last five games.

“I would keep your eye on the Colts,” Cowherd said. “The Colts feel like a playoff team to me, a little more than Pittsburgh because of their anemic offense.”

Keep your eyes on the Minnesota Vikings and the Indianapolis Colts:@ColinCowherd takes a look at the playoff picture in the NFC and AFC.. pic.twitter.com/NTkxPvLFRQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 16, 2021

Indianapolis will try to stay hot this Sunday against Buffalo. Minnesota, meanwhile, will take on Green Bay in its first meeting of the season.

The AFC playoff picture seems way more crowded at the moment, but things could change in the near future.

Do you agree with Cowherd’s sleeper picks?