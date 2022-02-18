Colin Cowherd Names 2 Teams That Should Sign Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are leaning closer and closer to ending their Carson Wentz experiment after one year. But Colin Cowherd believe that two notable teams should be eager to pounce if they do.

On Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd suggested that the Colts are being too quick to move on from Wentz given the year he had. But if they do, he believes that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos should make a play for him immediately.

Cowherd went on to make the argument that Wentz got the Colts to play well above their punching power in 2021. He believes he can be a big benefit to those two quarterback-needy teams.

“I would take him tomorrow in Pittsburgh and I would take him tomorrow in Denver… You’re telling me someone in the Pittsburgh QB room is as good as him? No way,” Cowherd said.

"You're telling me someone in the Pittsburgh QB room is as good as him? No way."

The Indianapolis Colts traded a first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles to land the former No. 2 overall pick and Pro Bowler. After a slow start, Carson Wentz went on a tear, putting up some of the best numbers of his career.

But a collapse in the final two games of the season cost the Colts a trip to the playoffs. Wentz still finished the year with 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions.

Quarterbacks playing at a level like that don’t hit the open market often. And with several top teams in demand for a quarterback of even average level, there could be a market for him.

Will Carson Wentz join one of the two teams Colin Cowherd suggested?