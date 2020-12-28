Colin Cowherd Sees 2 Trade Destinations For Carson Wentz

There might not be anyone in the NFL more excited for the 2020 season to end than Carson Wentz. It has been a nightmare campaign for the Philadelphia quarterback.

In his fifth season with the Eagles, Wentz lost his starting job. Now, there are rumors he could lose his roster spot, even though there are significant financial ramifications to trading the former No. 2 overall pick.

If Philadelphia does decide to deal Wentz, Colin Cowherd thinks the two most likely trade fits actually faced each other on Sunday. Most people who watched yesterday’s Steelers-Colts battle were focused on the game and its impact on the AFC playoff race.

Cowherd saw something else though: the two best trade fits for Wentz. On FS1 this afternoon, Cowherd said he thinks Wentz “would really help” either team.

"I kept watching this game and thinking, 'You know who would really help both the Steelers and Colts?' Carson Wentz." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/vOecyT7uPN — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 28, 2020

Wentz has already been linked to the Colts, for the simple reason that Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, is the head coach in Indianapolis. If Reich thinks Wentz is fixable, he might want to trade for him.

As for the Steelers, well, Big Ben seems just about finished. The team needs a succession plan at quarterback, and fast.

Maybe Wentz will eventually be part of that plan.