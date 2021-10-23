Colts Announce Decision On WR T.Y. Hilton

It’s been a frustrating start to the 2021 season for Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton missed the first five weeks of the season because of an injury. He finally returned to the gridiron in Week 6 and made an immediate impact by catching four passes for 80 yards in Indianapolis’ 31-3 win against the Houston Texans.

Unfortunately, Hilton injured his quad during the Colts-Texans game. He wound up missing practice time this past week, as well.

The Colts have ruled Hilton out of Sunday night’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Colts ruled out WR T.Y. Hilton for Sunday night’s game at San Francisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2021

Hopefully T.Y. Hilton can return for the Colts by Week 8. He’s an important piece of the offense.

The Colts, meanwhile, are preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Though there’s still plenty of season left, both teams are are practically fighting for their playoff lives at this point.

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich is well aware he needs his quarterback, Carson Wentz, to play at a high level for the Colts to become legitimate contenders in the AFC.

“This is the guy I knew in Philadelphia,” Reich said of Wentz following the Colts’ 31-3 over Houston, via CBS Sports. “He can be a big-play machine. What I’ve been more impressed with, I know he can make those plays, but I like the way he’s taking care of the football.

“I like the way he’s handling the game, getting us in and out of the right run checks, just being in control out there and trusting his guys to make the big plays and making good decisions and being accurate with the ball, especially down the field, which he’s been off the charts.”