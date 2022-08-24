Colts Announce MRI Results For Punter Rigoberto Sanchez

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During Tuesday's practice, Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez sustained a serious injury. Unfortunately for the team, its worst fears were just confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Colts has announced that Sanchez has suffered a torn Achilles. His 2022 season is officially over.

This injury occurred while Sanchez was running wind sprints at the end of practice.

Sanchez has been the starting punter for the Colts since 2017. Last season, he averaged 44.5 yards per punt.

The Colts signed Sanchez to a four-year extension in 2019. If he can return to full strength next offseason, he'll most likely remain on the roster.

With the regular season almost here, the Colts must now find a way to replace a key part of their special teams unit. It'll be tough to find someone who can match Sanchez's production, that's for sure.

Per ESPN, Sanchez ranked ninth in punts taken inside the 20-yard line last season.