The Indianapolis Colts offense is getting a late Christmas present in the form of star wide receiver Parris Campbell.

According to Colts insider George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin, the Colts have designated Campbell to return from injured reserve. The team now has a 21-day window where they can re-activate Campbell and place him on the active roster.

Campbell has been out of action since mid-October due to an injury. He has appeared in five games this season and has 10 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

The former second-round pick out of Ohio State has yet to play in – let alone start – more than eight games in a season. But Campbell has made the most of what little time he’s had on the field. He’s played in 14 games through three years and has 34 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns.

#Colts designate WR Parris Campbell to return from IR. — George Bremer (@gmbremer) December 30, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts are 9-6 and right at the front of the AFC playoff race. While they have yet to clinch their spot, they could take a big step forward with a win over the Raiders this weekend.

The Colts offense is already a top five unit, though largely thanks to their elite running game led by NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor. Adding Parris Campbell into the fold will give them some reinforcements in the passing game.

With how many injuries and COVID-19 cases some teams are dealing with right now, the healthier teams might go farthest in the playoff race.

Will Parris Campbell make an impact when he returns to the Colts? Is he coming back this weekend?