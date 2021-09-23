Philadelphia Eagles fans are used to seeing quarterback Carson Wentz banged up throughout the season.

Through the first two games of the 2021 season, Indianapolis Colts fans are learning what that life is like. During last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Pro Bowl quarterback suffered not one, but two sprained ankles.

Earlier this offseason, the talented quarterback missed extensive time with a foot injury. Now, the Colts are worried about his availability for this weekend’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

According to the official practice report from the Colts, Wentz wasn’t on the field this afternoon. He was hit with a “did not practice” designation for the second-straight practice.

If Wentz isn’t able to play this weekend, it sounds like the Colts will use a committee approach to the quarterback position. Jacob Eason took over for Wentz against the Los Angeles Rams, but Brett Hundley might get the start this weekend.

“Eason has loads of talent and a big arm, but he has thrown just five NFL passes [all last week],” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said. “Hundley has mobility and experience, though his nine career starts all came back in 2017 with Green Bay. Indy has until Saturday to elevate Hundley to the game-day roster.”

Indianapolis and Tennessee kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.