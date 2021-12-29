Look: Colts Announce Several Significant Roster Moves

There’s no guarantee Carson Wentz will return to the Indianapolis Colts‘ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Nonetheless, reinforcements are on the way for the Colts.

On Wednesday, the Colts officially activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Colts owner Jim Irsay shared the news on social media.

“We are getting back G Mark Glowinski, G Quenton Nelson, DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin and TE Farrod Green (practice squad) from the Reserve/COVID-19 list,” Irsay announced on Twitter.

Nelson and Glowinski should help out the Colts’ ground game this Sunday. They open up a lot of running lanes for second-year tailback Jonathan Taylor.

Even with these five players back on the roster, the Colts still have nine members of their team on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of now, safeties Jahleel Addae and Khari Willis, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebackers Malik Jefferson and Darius Leonard, running back Marlon Mack, wide receiver Zach Pascal, right tackle Braden Smith and quarterback Carson Wentz are ineligible to play Sunday.

These players, in theory, could return to the Colts’ lineup in time for their Week 17 matchup. Head coach Frank Reich should have updates on these nine players later this week.

If the Colts defeat the Raiders on Sunday, they’ll clinch a spot in the playoffs.