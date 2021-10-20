Colts Announce They’ve Signed A Former 1st-Round CB

The Indianapolis Colts have added a pair of veteran defensive backs to their practice squad, including a former first-round cornerback.

Indy announced moments ago that they have signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the taxi squad. Dennard, a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014, worked out for the team this week.

Dennard spent the first six years of his career with the Bengals before suiting up for the Atlanta Falcons during the 2020 season. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals this past offseason but was put on injured reserve in late August and released on September 9.

In 85 career games (30 starts), Dennard has notched 287 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 27 passes defensed, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

We have signed CB Darqueze Dennard and S Josh Jones to the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 20, 2021

Jones, meanwhile, was a second-round pick for the Green Bay Packers in 2017. He lasted two seasons in Green Bay before moving on to Dallas (2019) and Jacksonville (2020).

Indianapolis (2-4) will travel to take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday night.