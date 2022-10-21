Colts Announce Significant Jonathan Taylor News

The Indianapolis Colts should have their backfield at full strength for this Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines don't have injury designations for this weekend.

Taylor has been out since Week 4 due to an ankle injury. He recently said that his ankle "just wasn't moving right."

Hines, meanwhile, missed Week 6 due to a concussion. That injury occurred against the Denver Broncos.

The returns of Taylor and Hines should elevate an Indianapolis offense that came alive late in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Matt Ryan led the offense to 15 points in the fourth quarter alone.

Backup running back Deon Jackson played well in relief duty, finishing Week 6 with 79 receiving yards and 42 rushing yards.

That being said, the Colts are at their best when Taylor is on the field. We're talking about a player who had over 1,800 rushing yards last season.

A win over the Titans on Sunday would really help out the Colts' chances of winning the AFC South.