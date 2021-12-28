Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at quarterback. Believe it or not, they may turn to a familiar face for assistance.

According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts have legitimately discussed the idea of bringing back Philip Rivers for Sunday’s game.

“Colts need to call Philip Rivers,” Keefer wrote on Twitter. “Have heard it’s being discussed.”

Colts need to call Philip Rivers. Have heard it's being discussed. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) December 28, 2021

Back in August, Rivers admit that he hasn’t completely ruled out a return to the NFL.

“I’m not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter,” Rivers said. “One, you’ve got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it’s got to be right. But I have not completely ruled that out.”

Rivers was actually contacted by the Saints last week due to their COVID-19 outbreak. He ultimately decided to turn down that offer.

Considering he knows the Colts’ offensive scheme very well, a brief return to Indianapolis somewhat makes sense for Rivers. Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll happen.

In his final season in the NFL, Rivers had 4,169 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.