Colts Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

On Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Colts received some tough news when head coach Frank Reich announced one of the team’s best players was done for the year.

Star offensive lineman Anthony Castonzo suffered an ankle injury shortly before Christmas. He missed last weekend’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and won’t suit up again this season.

“You feel sick for AC going down like he did on a Thursday practice,” quarterback Philip Rivers said via ESPN. “Maybe it was a matter of time before something happened. He’s had a heck of a year, a big part of what we do offensively, run game and pass protection. He’ll be missed.”

It’s a major loss for Rivers and the Colts. However, the team is bringing in reinforcements with Castonzo out for the rest of the year.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported the team is expected to sign veteran offensive tackle Jared Veldheer to the practice squad.

The #Colts are expected to sign veteran tackle Jared Veldheer to their practice squad and elevate him for Sunday's game, per source. Help after Anthony Castonzo's season-ending ankle surgery. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 30, 2020

Colts head coach Frank Reich said the team has a plan in place after learning of Castonzo’s season-ending injury.

“But we do have a Plan A and a Plan B,” Reich said. “We’ll work those out in practice this week. We have a way we are leaning toward going, want to practice it out and then kind of wrap it up and confirm it on Friday.”

Indianapolis face off against Jacksonville this weekend with a playoff spot on the line for the Colts.