Ryan Kelly was inactive for the Indianapolis Colts this past Saturday due to a personal matter. On Monday night, he revealed the heartbreaking reason as to why he didn’t play.

Kelly announced on Twitter that his infant daughter, Mary Kate, has passed away. She suffered heart failure halfway through Emma Kelly’s pregnancy.

In his announcement on Monday night, Kelly posted a heartfelt message to Mary Kate.

“Nothing made me happier than being your Dad,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “You gave your mom and I that gift. You were simply a miracle and always will be. I’m sorry you never got to open those sweet eyes and see us or take your first steps but you have angel wings now. You left this world too soon but we know God had a bigger purpose for you.

“Your mom and I find comfort in knowing you’re being loved on by your great grandparents. Thank you for watching over us and your future siblings. I’ll forever wonder who you’d be today. Until we meet again my sweet girl, I love you.”

Colts defensive back Kenny Moore II made it clear that he’s going to everything in his power to support his teammate.

“We can show that same love and care for him off the field … It just shows that life hits everybody hard at some point along the road. We’re here thinking about Ryan and his family as they go through this tough time,” Moore said, via IndyStar.

Our thoughts are with the Kelly family at this time.