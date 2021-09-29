Colts Coach Has Unfortunate Update On Star OL Quenton Nelson

If the Indianapolis Colts are going to pick up their first win of the 2021 season this Sunday, they’ll most likely have to do it without All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson.

During last Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, Nelson left early due to a high-ankle sprain. It didn’t look good at all and he was taken off the field in a medical cart.

Although the Colts are still a few days away from taking on the Miami Dolphins, they provided an update on Nelson’s status this Wednesday. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Nelson will be able to suit up for Week 4.

When asked about Nelson’s status, Colts head coach Frank Reich said “Probably not looking good for Quenton.”

Reich: “Probably not looking good for Quenton” Wentz will be limited today, which is a day ahead of where they wanted to be — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 29, 2021

Nelson has never missed a regular season game in his NFL career, so his absence will sting just a bit.

Last week, Chris Reed filled in for Nelson when he went down with the ankle injury. He’ll most likely start this weekend against the Dolphins.

It’s not all bad news for the Colts, though. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz will be listed as a limited participant for this Wednesday’s practice, which is apparently a day ahead of where the coaching staff wanted him to be.