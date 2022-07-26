Colts Deny Julio Jones Report: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 15: Matt Ryan #2 and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons react after a touchdown late in the second half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones had an unstoppable connection in Atlanta. Will the Colts try and recreate it in Indianapolis?

The Colts, of course, acquired the veteran Ryan this offseason to replace Carson Wentz.

Jones, meanwhile, is currently a free agent. Recent rumors suggest the Colts may look to make a run after him.

Unfortunately, that won't be the case. The Colts are not interested in Jones at this time.

"#Colts GM Chris Ballard told reporters they have not had any discussions about signing Julio Jones and reuniting him with Matt Ryan," said Ari Meirov. "Bringing back TY Hilton is still 'in the mix.'"

"Good let it stay that way. We tried that experiment with Andre Johnson didn’t work," Josh wrote.

"Well that shuts down some recently 'insider' reports that have come out lately-io," said Mike.

"If the colts, who have very average WR’s don’t want Julio, that tells you all you need to know. Can’t believe y’all wanted to pay him $12mill to bring him back smh," wrote Adam.

"julio might never be on the field again, such a crazy way to go for a future hofer," a fan said.

"Tough scenes for colts nation This man Chris Ballard really dont care about fans he just tryna be frugal," another fan wrote.

A disappointing development, but perhaps a clear indication the Colts are confident in their current wide receivers.