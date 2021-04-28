Colts Make Contract Decision On Quenton Nelson

For the last three years, Quenton Nelson has established himself as one of the best offensive lineman in the NFL. As a result, the Indianapolis Colts made a move on Wednesday to lock him down for another season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Colts picked up the fifth-year option on Nelson’s contract earlier this afternoon. The decision will keep the 2018 first-rounder on Indy’s roster through the 2022 campaign.

Since going No. 6 overall to the Colts three seasons ago, Nelson has been a major part of the organization’s offensive line growth. After making the All-Pro first team in his rookie season, he went on to earn the nod in each of the next two seasons.

Because of his early career success, it’s no surprise to see Nelson lock down another year with the Colts. With him up front, Indianapolis should instantly have reliable protection for whoever lines up under center for the next two seasons.

Nelson will likely line-up in front of Carson Wentz this fall after the Colts traded for the disgruntled Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. The former No. 2 overall pick is still just 28-years-old, but has struggled to protect the football in recent years. The Colts took a gamble by assuming his hefty contract, so will need to rely heavily on Nelson and the rest of the offense to support their new quarterback.

Indianapolis has performed well under Frank Reich for the last three seasons and with will try to compete for the AFC South again in 2021. The Colts will have a chance to add another difference maker with the No. 21 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday.