Colts Fans Are Not Happy With Head Coach Frank Reich

Colts head coach Frank Reich made several mind-boggling decisions versus the Buffalo Bills Saturday afternoon.

It all started when Reich elected try and score a touchdown over kick a field goal on fourth down four yards away from the end-zone late in the second quarter. The attempt failed, and Buffalo proceeded to script an incredible 96-yard touchdown drive to take a 14-10 lead just before the half.

Fast forward to the fourth quarter, after scoring a touchdown to make it a 24-16 game, Reich elected to go for two rather than kick the extra point. It failed again, keeping it an eight-point deficit.

To put it lightly, Reich cost the Colts points thanks to his questionable decisions in critical moments. Colts fans aren’t happy with their head coach Saturday afternoon.

What the hell is Frank Reich doing?? #Colts — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 9, 2021

I’m convinced Doug Pederson is calling this game, not Frank Reich. #Colts #Bills — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 9, 2021

Great math choice by Frank Reich — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 9, 2021

Frank Reich has taken 4 points off the Colts score today. — Steve Yaros (@fightingirish50) January 9, 2021

Frank Reich said before the game that he will always love the Bills. He’s coaching the game in a manner that very much reflects this. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) January 9, 2021

It’s been a disastrous day for the Colts head coach. Indianapolis could’ve had the lead late in the fourth quarter had Frank Reich made the right decisions.

Had Reich elected to kick the field goal and the extra point, the Colts would’ve held a 28-27 lead late in the fourth quarter. Instead, Indianapolis had to battle from behind all game long, which is a shame.

The Colts looked nothing like the AFC No. 7 seed on Saturday. Philip Rivers played with the upmost confidence, as did the Colts defense. But Reich’s aggressive decision making wound up costing them countless times throughout the game.

Tune into CBS to catch the rest of Saturday’s AFC Playoff showdown. The Bills lead the Colts 27-24 late in the fourth quarter.