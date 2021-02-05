Colts GM Reacts To Carson Wentz Trade Rumors

As interest in Carson Wentz rises, Indianapolis seems to be the frontrunner to make a move for the 28-year-old quarterback.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Colts and the Eagles have already had discussions surrounding Wentz. A potential trade would reconnect Philadelphia’s quarterback with Frank Reich, who worked with him during the early stages of his career. The two won a Super Bowl together, so it’s possible that the Colts front office thinks that they can re-create their past success in Indianapolis.

However, according to Indy’s general manager, Chris Ballard, nothing has reached a conclusion just yet. The Colts’ executive explained that the organization is exploring more than one option and that a trade is still further into the future.

“We are exploring lots of options…I can tell you this, there’s no trade going down today,” Ballard said via Dan Dakich on Indianapolis’s 107.5 The Fan.

That’s about the most diplomatic answer Ballard could have given. However, at least Eagles and Colts fans can breathe easier through the end of Friday. Both sides still need to answer some questions before any deal is put into place.

For the Colts, Ballard and the front office must determine what they’re willing to give up for Wentz. Although many blamed his struggles in 2020 on the rest of the offense, the 28-year-old clearly took a step back. He threw just one more touchdown (16) than he did interceptions (15) and took an outrageous 50 sacks. The Eagles went 3-8-1 when he started under center and looked far from an NFC competitor. The Colts will need to come to terms with the fact that they’ll need to send multiple picks to the Eagles to reach a deal for a quarterback potentially in decline.

In Philadelphia, the front office must determine how large of a cap hit it’s willing to take. If Wentz is traded, the Eagles would lose about $25 million in dead weight next season. On top of that, Philadelphia will need to find a new starting quarterback, unless the team is content to hand the keys to Jalen Hurts.

Time will tell if the Colts and the Eagles can strike a deal. Stay tuned.