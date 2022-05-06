Colts GM Has Telling Comment About Carson Wentz

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts traded for quarterback Carson Wentz just over a year ago hoping he would lead the team to the playoffs.

After failing to lead the team into the postseason, the Colts decided to move on from the oft-injured quarterback. According to the latest comments from Colts general manager Chris Ballard, the team may have moved on from Wentz even if they made the playoffs.

In a recent conversation with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Ballard had an honest message about his former quarterback.

Here's what Ballard said about Wentz.

“I think we still would’ve had some hard discussions,” G.M. Chris Ballard said during a Wednesday visit to #PFTPM. “Just the way we played down the stretch, and we knew we needed to make some improvements in that area. The one thing I think [owner] Jim [Irsay] and I and [coach] Frank [Reich] are when we know something’s not a good fit, don’t just try to justify it. Let’s move forward. We all knew we were going to get egg on our face. That is what it is, but at the end of the day it’s about doing the right thing for the organization. I think even if we would’ve ended up in the playoffs, we would’ve had some hard discussions going forward.

The Colts head into the 2022 season with Matt Ryan as their quarterback. Wentz, meanwhile, landed with the Washington Commanders following a trade.

Which quarterback will have more success next season?