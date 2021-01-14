Colts GM Makes His Opinion On Philip Rivers Very Clear

Indianapolis Colts’ GM Chris Ballard wants veteran quarterback Philip Rivers back for another year.

Rivers’ one-year contract with the Colts will officially come to a close in March. Beyond then, it’s unclear what Rivers’ plans are.

At 39-years-old Rivers could call it quits, but it’s clear he still has juice left in the tank. He completed 68 percent of his throws for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to just 11 picks. Just recently, Rivers had 309 yards and two scores in a thrilling 27-24 loss to the Bills last weekend.

While it’s still unclear what Rivers plans to do, Ballard has made his desire clear. The Colts’ GM wants Rivers to return for another year, but completely understands if he decides to hang up his cleats.

Chris Ballard: "I absolutely still think Philip can play," he says. He has urged Rivers to take time after the season to weigh and see if he wants to return. But he believes Rivers, even at 39, can still play at the level this team needs. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 14, 2021

The Colts could be in a tricky spot if Philip Rivers doesn’t return to Indianapolis for another year.

Jacob Eason is the Colts’ only other quarterback on contract for the 2021 season as of right now. The fourth-round pick clearly isn’t ready to take over a team like the Colts, though. He has yet to take an NFL snap.

The Colts could look to the 2021 NFL Draft for a quarterback. Indianapolis will select 21st overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, though, meaning the top-tier quarterback prospects will have already been selected by then. The trade market could be another option.

Rivers returning for another year gives the Colts the best chance to return to the playoffs in the 2021 season. Indianapolis is still awaiting word on the veteran quarterback’s plans.