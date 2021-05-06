Colts GM Names Major Key To Carson Wentz’s Success

The Indianapolis Colts took a chance on Carson Wentz this offseason, sending draft picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for the former No. 2 overall pick.

We’re still several months away from seeing Wentz on the field for the Colts, but it sounds like the front office is very comfortable with its new quarterback.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard was on ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast’ this week to discuss multiple topics, such as Andrew Luck’s retirement and the Wentz trade.

When discussing Wentz’s future in Indianapolis, Ballard stressed the importance of trust between a quarterback and his head coach. He believes that’ll be a key factor in whether or not Wentz finds his Pro Bowl form.

“I don’t think you can ever minimize how important that is,” Ballard said. “The quarterback has to feel comfortable with who’s pulling the strings and who’s pulling the trigger. And that made the trade for Carson a lot easier because I knew there was a trust level between the two of them, and trust is everything in this league and trust between the quarterback and the play-caller is everything.”

New Podcast on @TheVolumeSports Colts GM Chris Ballard joins me to discuss: -Why the Carson Wentz trade wasn't an overnight decision

-Why this NFL draft was so unusual for him

— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) May 5, 2021

Trust shouldn’t be an issue for the Colts since there is already a preexisting relationship in place between Frank Reich and Wentz.

Back in 2017 when Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, Wentz had 3,296 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions before suffering a torn ACL. He was the favorite to win the MVP prior to that injury.

Expecting an MVP season out of Wentz would be unfair, but the Colts should be able to revitalize what was once a very promising career.