Colts GM Shares Honest Admission On Quarterback Situation

The 2021 season for the Indianapolis Colts ended in disaster as the team flopped out of the playoffs with a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18. At 9-8, the NFC South organization narrowly missed out on the postseason and was left trying to figure out exactly what went wrong down the stretch.

Among the important questions to answer for the Colts over the next few months is whether or not Carson Wentz is the team’s long-term solution at quarterback. Earlier this week, Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard didn’t exactly commit to the 29-year-old in 2022.

In a recent edition of team-produced “Overtime” podcast, Ballard explained that the Colts plan to “evaluate in full” their options are quarterback. While he didn’t offer many specifics about the organization’s plan, he did imply that the outlook for the position next year is still up in the air.

“I don’t care who you have at the position at the time — I think every year, you’ve got to evaluate it in full, both free agents and the draft. I mean, it’s that important,” Ballard said on the podcast. “And it’s one that we’ll exhaust each and every year and we do with our scouts and with our coaches.”

Before a Week 18 meltdown, Wentz had a strong season in his first year with the Colts. He finished the campaign with a 62 percent completion rate, throwing for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and five lost fumbles.

Wentz’s performance in 2021 was far better than that of his 2020 season, where he went 3-8-1 as the Philadelphia Eagles’ starter and threw almost as many interceptions as he did touchdowns. However, the Colts hoped that he could make the right plays in the biggest moments, which is something he wasn’t always able to do this year.

Wentz still figures to be the Colts QB1 in 2022, but with the way this past season ended, it sounds like Indianapolis will exhaust all of its options before handing him back the keys to the starting job.