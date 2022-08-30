Colts Have Reportedly Made Decision On Sam Ehlinger

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 27: Sam Ehlinger #4 of Indianapolis Colts runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger had an exceptional preseason with the Indianapolis Colts. In fact, he was so productive that he left the coaching staff with no choice but to keep him on the final roster.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, the Colts are expected to keep three quarterbacks for the regular season. That means Ehlinger should survive final roster cuts this Tuesday.

The Colts already have two veteran quarterbacks in Matt Ryan and Nick Foles.

Ehlinger was considered on the roster bubble heading into preseason.

In three preseason games, Ehlinger completed 24-of-29 passes for 289 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also had a 45-yard rushing touchdown.

Colts head coach Frank Reich praised Ehlinger following the team's preseason finale.

“Sam has had a phenomenal preseason,” Reich said. “It’s hard to imagine having a better preseason than he’s had. He’s done everything he’s needed to do.”

Kudos to Ehlinger for scratching and clawing his way to a spot on the Colts' 53-man roster.