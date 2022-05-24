Colts Have Signed Former Ravens Running Back

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts added to their running back depth today, signing former Baltimore Ravens runner Ty'Son Williams.

Williams spent the last two seasons with Baltimore, making his NFL debut in 2021. He appeared in 13 games last fall, with three starts.

Overall, Williams rushed for 185 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries while adding nine receptions for 84 yards. The Ravens originally placed an exclusive-rights free agent tender on the BYU product in March, only to withdraw it earlier this month.

As a result, Williams was sent to the open market, where he remained until Tuesday.

Budding superstar Jonathan Taylor is the Colts' No. 1 running back, with veteran pass-catching weapon Nyheim Hines still in line as his backup.

Indianapolis signed Phillip Lindsay in free agency this offseason and also added undrafted free agents C.J. Verdell and D'vonte Price after the NFL Draft.

Williams will have his work cut out for him to carve out a role with the Colts.