The Indianapolis Colts are dipping into their recent past to fill a spot on their defensive staff.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Colts are hiring Cato June as an assistant linebackers coach. June, who spent last season coaching outside linebackers at Bowling Green, played linebacker for Indianapolis from 2003-06 before stints with the Buccaneers, Bears and Texans.

In his four years with the Colts, June was a full-time starter in three of them, recording 100-plus tackles every season from 2004-06. In 2005, he was named to the Pro Bowl and earned second-team All-Pro honors.

June also helped Indianapolis beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI, recording seven tackles in the win.

A former sixth-round draft pick out of Michigan, June began his coaching career at Anacostia High School in Washington, D.C. in 2011. He moved to the collegiate ranks as the running backs coach and assistant recruiting coordinator at Howard from 2016-19.

June then served as UMass’ outside linebackers coach in 2020 before moving on to Bowling Green.