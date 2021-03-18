Colts Owner Jim Irsay Addresses T.Y. Hilton’s Future

After nine productive seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is now a free agent on the open market.

While there are some other teams that would no doubt love to have the 31-year-old Hilton on their roster this fall, the Colts may not be willing to let him go. Yesterday, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Indy would like to bring the veteran wideout back, if the numbers work out.

This afternoon, Colts owner Jim Irsay went on the record and confirmed the franchise is interested in keeping Hilton, though the circumstances have to be right.

“I know I’d love to see him back. He’s been one of the most loved Colts players we’ve had,” Irsay said, via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “…We’d love to have him back but it has to fit within the context of the roster.”

Last season, Hilton started 15 games, catching 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns. It was the most amount of games he’d played in a season since 2017.

Currently, the Colts have about $38 million of cap space, according to OverTheCap.com. We’ll see if they are eventually able to allocate any of it to bringing back T.Y. Hilton.