Colts Make Slight Change To QB Carson Wentz’s Contract

Carson Wentz still has to wait a few months before he can join all of his teammates on the field. That being said, he’s already making a positive impact for the Indianapolis Colts.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Colts have tweaked Wentz’s contract for this season. He was due a $10 million roster bonus this Friday, but that has now been broken up into two payments.

Indianapolis will pay Wentz $5 million in July, and then give him the other half early in 2022. Garafolo said this move by Wentz will “help the team with cash flow.”

This wasn’t the only move that Indianapolis made regarding Wentz’s contract. It turns out that $15 million of his $22 million salary for 2022 season has now become guaranteed.

Carson Wentz spoke to the media on Thursday since the trade has now been made official. He admit that he’s excited to work with Frank Reich again.

“It was natural, and getting to work with him for two years, not just the personal side of things, we knew we had a great relationship with that, but the X’s and O’s of football,” Wentz said, via ESPN. “How we see the game and how we can have healthy discussions and disagreements, but really challenge each other and ultimately make each other better. It was a lot of fun. That’s something I’m super excited about, getting to work with him again, because I have the utmost respect for the man he is, the friend he’s been as well, also the coach he is as well.”

We’ll see if Wentz can revert to his 2017 form now that he’s reunited with Reich.