Colts Make Decision On Jonathan Taylor For Thursday Night

Jonathan Taylor will not be active this Thursday night when the Indianapolis Colts face the Denver Broncos.

Taylor suffered a twisted ankle during this past Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Even though Taylor was holding out hope for Week 5, the Colts have decided to save him from himself.

With Taylor officially ruled out for Thursday's game, the pressure will be on Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson to anchor the Colts' backfield.

Taylor has been rehabbing his ankle as much as possible. In fact, his original plan was to play this Thursday night.

"I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go you can't go," Taylor said, via ESPN. "That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."

Colts head coach Frank Reich has said that Taylor is not at risk for further injury to his ankle. Nonetheless, the coaching staff wants to be careful with its All-Pro running back.

In four games this season, Taylor has 328 rushing yards and a touchdown on 81 carries.