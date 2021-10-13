Colts Make Decision On Star WR T.Y. Hilton

Indianapolis Colts star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has been dealing with a neck injury and has not played yet this season. But ahead of Week 6, the Colts made a big update to his status.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced that they are activating Hilton to return to practice this week. He remains on injured reserve, but has now taken a major step towards getting into an NFL game.

Last year Hilton played in 15 games – his most since 2017 – and had 56 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns. The Colts went 11-5 and made the playoffs.

In Hilton’s absence, the Colts have been relying on Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal. Pittman and Pascal have a combined 47 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

The Indianapolis Colts offense currently ranks in the middle of the pack as we cross the quarter-pole of the season. Unfortunately, their average offense and defense got them off to an 0-3 start.

The Colts currently sit at 1-4 following Monday’s crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Indianapolis blew a 19-point lead and scored touchdowns on each of their final three drives to win the game in overtime.

Getting T.Y. Hilton back at any point in the season will be a huge help for the Colts. But they’re running out of time to stay in playoff contention.

Will Hilton make an impact for the Colts this season?