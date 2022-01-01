The Spun

Colts Make New Decision On QB Carson Wentz

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass in a game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fortunately for Wentz, the NFL changed its health and safety protocols on Tuesday.

Since the NFL has changed its quarantine time from 10 days to five days for those who test positive, Wentz is eligible to suit up this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, his status for Week 17 wasn’t determined until moments ago.

On Saturday, the Colts activated Wentz off the reserve/COVID-19 list. The current expectation is that he’ll start this Sunday.

The Colts activated QB Carson Wentz off the COVID-19 reserve list,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced. “While he’s not officially cleared, this is procedural and the expectation is that he will be tomorrow.”

Obviously, this is great news for the Colts.

Wentz is having a solid first year in Indianapolis, completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Colts won’t just have Wentz back at their disposal this weekend. They’ve also activated linebacker Darius Leonard, offensive guard Quenton Nelson, offensive tackle Braden Smith, cornerback T.J. Carrie, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With a win on Sunday, the Colts will clinch a playoff spot. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.