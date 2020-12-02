Colts Make Official Decision On Jonathan Taylor’s Roster Spot

The Indianapolis Colts recently placed Jonathan Taylor on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since his girlfriend recently tested positive for the virus. As a result, the rookie tailback missed this past Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

It’s been an inconsistent rookie year for Taylor, who has 518 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His playing time fluctuates from week to week since he’s in a backfield that also features Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

Though the Colts’ running game doesn’t rely on just Taylor, the offense does benefit when it’s able to rotate all three running backs. That was a luxury that Frank Reich didn’t have last weekend against the Titans.

However, the Colts did have positive news to share this afternoon. Taylor has been officially activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will practice later today.

Per Coach Reich, RB Jonathan Taylor has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will practice today. pic.twitter.com/M79gDVSaXx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 2, 2020

As long as he doesn’t suffer any setbacks this week, Taylor should be good to go this Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Indianapolis is currently one of three Wild Card teams in the AFC. It’ll need to keep its foot on the gas if it wants to clinch a playoff berth this season, as Baltimore, Las Vegas and several other teams remain in the hunt.

Kickoff for the Colts-Texans game is at 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium.