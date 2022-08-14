Colts Make Official Preseason Decision On Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball as Dawuane Smoot #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Colts aren't taking a single risk. Head coach Frank Reich has informed the media star running back Jonathan Taylor will not be playing in the preseason.

Indianapolis already played it first preseason game of the year on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Bills on a game-winning field goal in an exciting 27-24 game. Taylor was not activated.

"Frank Reich said the plan is to not play Jonathan Taylor in any of the preseason games this year. No starters will play next week due to the joint practices with the Lions," said Nate Atkins.

No Taylor in the preseason and possibly less of him in the regular season. Reich has also indicated the Colts plan to use Taylor less in 2022 than they did in 2021. With Matt Ryan now in the mix, the Colts offense can become more balanced and attack in the passing game.

“The goal is not to lead the league in rushing,” Reich said, via ESPN.com. “The goal is not to make [Taylor] the MVP of the league. The goal is to win championships. He knows that, and we all know that. That’s what we’re all about.”

“You don’t see teams that have this ground-and-pound run game win championships,” he said. “You just don’t. I’m sure it’s happened with one or two teams, but our best formula is to be balanced. I’m not saying he won’t lead the league in touches, because you never know how things are going to play out. But I almost don’t want him to.”

It sounds like the first time we'll see Taylor take the field is when the Colts begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 vs. the Jaguars.