Colts Make Significant QB Decision Amid Carson Wentz Injury Concerns

Less than 24 hours from now, the Colts will take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium. Will Carson Wentz be ready to go by then?

The Colts listed Wentz as “questionable” on their most recent injury report. He sprained both of his ankles during Indianapolis’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. He’s been a limited participant in practice, as a result.

The expectation is that Wentz will try and give it a go on Sunday when the Colts take on the Titans. It’s a pivotal AFC South showdown, despite being so early in the season. The Colts, just in case, are bringing some insurance at quarterback with them to Nashville.

The Colts have elevated quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster for Week 3. He was previously on the practice squad.

The #Colts elevated QB Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game, some insurance for Carson Wentz. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2021

Brett Hundley has plenty of experience as a backup. If Carson Wentz goes down or can’t play on Sunday, Hundley will be ready.

Hundley has played in 18 games during his professional career. He has a career 59.1 percent completion percentage with 1,902 yards passing and nine touchdowns. His most recent in-game action came during the 2019 season when he was with the Arizona Cardinals.

Wentz, meanwhile, has been bitten by the injury bug this season. His health will prove critical to the Colts’ overall success this season.

The Colts take on the Titans at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.