Colts Insider Addresses Former Ohio State Star Trade Rumors

Earlier today, a report surfaced indicating that Indianapolis Colts free safety Malik Hooker might be available in a trade. Hooker was the team’s first-round pick in 2017.

The Athletic’s Mike Lombardi was the analyst who reported Hooker was “available.” Now, we have further clarification on Hooker’s availability thanks to one of Lombardi’s colleagues at The Athletic.

Long-time Colts insider Stephen Holder confirmed that teams have inquired with the Colts about Hooker, but denied that the team is shopping him around. Having just turned 24 and still on his rookie deal, Hooker would theoretically be an attractive trade candidate for teams.

Holder’s report tempers any expectations that Hooker gets dealt. While the Colts would be foolish not to listen to offers, they may ultimately decide to hold on to the former Ohio State star.

The initial word I’m getting on Malik Hooker is that teams have called the Colts to inquire about him, NOT the other way around. Take everything w a grain of salt this time of year, but I believe this is very plausible. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) April 21, 2020

It seems like Hooker would definitely be worth keeping around. While injuries have limited him to 34 games out of a possible 48 in his first three seasons, he’s been productive when on the field.

Thus far, Hooker has compiled 117 career tackles, 11 passes defensed and seven interceptions. His athleticism is a major asset on the back end of any secondary.

Just our guess: it would take a strong offer for Indianapolis to truly consider moving Hooker at this point.