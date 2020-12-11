Colts Owner Asked About Potential NFL Return For QB Andrew Luck

It’s been 16 months since Andrew Luck shocked the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL world by retiring at the age of 29. But we’ve seen players return to the NFL after being out of the league before. So is a return possible for the former No. 1 overall pick?

Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t seem to think so. In a recent interview, Irsay addressed the idea of Luck coming back.

Irsay seems to think that the door on Luck’s return is “closed”. He revealed that Luck’s retirement still weighs heavily on him like “a bad dream.”

“You know, I don’t think so — I really don’t,” Irsay said. “I think that door is closed.”

Luck’s retirement before the 2019 season put the entire franchise into chaos in that first year. But the Colts still managed to go 7-9 with Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer under center.

Nevertheless, their long-term plan at quarterback appears to be very much in the air. They have Philip Rivers under contract for just this year, but beyond that they really don’t have anything.

The Colts are currently 8-4 and are likely to make the playoffs or at least just miss it. Finishing in the top half of the league could keep them from landing an elite QB prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Andrew Luck isn’t to blame for where the Colts are now, but it’s easy to understand why his retirement made Irsay so distraught.

Should Irsay make a greater effort to bring Luck back to the Colts?