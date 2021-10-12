Colts Owner Jim Irsay Sends Bold Message To Fanbase

One day after his team fell to 1-4 on the season, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay issued a message to his fan base on Twitter.

After an 11-5 season and playoff appearance in 2020, the Colts were hoping to take the next step to being a bona fide title contender this year. Thus far, it hasn’t happened.

Injuries have plagued the team, and while quarterback Carson Wentz has improved his play the last two weeks and threw for 402 yards last night, it wasn’t enough to prevent his team from blowing a 25-9 lead before losing in overtime.

With Colts fans understandably disheartened, Irsay took to Twitter and guaranteed not one but two world championships for the franchise in the next decade.

“Colts Nation, don’t you worry…we’re gonna get The Horseshoe at least 2 Lombardis this decade…as sure as the sun rises and the seasons change, it’s COMING🏈💪🏼! Don’t you ever doubt that, EVER! YOU WILL SEE GREATNESS🏈 BELIEVE AND YOU WILL SEE🏈💪🏼🙏🏼” Irsay wrote.

Colts Nation,don’t you worry…we’re gonna get The Horseshoe at least 2 Lombardis this decade…as sure as the sun rises and the seasons change,it’s COMING🏈💪🏼! Don’t you ever doubt that,EVER! YOU WILL SEE GREATNESS🏈 BELIEVE AND YOU WILL SEE🏈💪🏼🙏🏼 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 12, 2021

Two titles in a decade is a bold promise. Keep in mind, the Colts only won one Super Bowl in the decade-plus they had Peyton Manning as their starting quarterback.

Indy fans have to hope Irsay can deliver at least one championship in the coming years. In the meantime, they’ll settle for righting the ship with five winnable games coming up.