Colts Owner Has Message For NFL World Following Thursday Night's "Ugly" Game

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos managed to play an entire game on Thursday night without scoring a touchdown, and that includes the overtime session.

Following the Colts' 12-9 victory over the Broncos, team owner Jim Irsay went on Twitter to address that performance.

Irsay tweeted, "An ugly win is a beautiful thing."

Although the Colts improved their record to 2-2-1, Frank Reich's squad has a lot of work to do if they want to contend in the AFC.

For starters, the Colts need Jonathan Taylor back. His absence was noticeable last night.

The Colts also need to keep Matt Ryan clean in the pocket. The veteran signal-caller was sacked six times.

From a defensive standpoint, the Colts have a solid unit. They managed to stifle Russell Wilson all night long, forcing him into two interceptions,

The Colts will try to win-back-to-back games for the first time this season when they face the Jaguars next Sunday.