Colts Owner Jim Irsay Responds To Andrew Luck Rumors

Earlier this week, the Andrew Luck rumors started swirling once again.

The star quarterback retired from the game of football before the 2019 season, leaving the Colts with Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback. After a year of Brissett, the team brought in veteran Philip Rivers for the 2020 season.

Rivers announced his retirement this offseason, meaning the Colts would have a new starting quarterback for 2021. Rumors of a potential comeback for Luck started floating around as a result.

Unfortunately for the Colts fans who want to see Luck play again, team owner Jim Irsay slammed the door shot on an Andrew Luck comeback.

“He’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago,” Irsay said via Kevin Bowen. “He definitely is retired and there’s really no wiggle room or rumor, as much as people would like to hear that.”

“Believe me, I wish It was true and I was hiding some big announcement. But that’s just not the case.”

Football fans have been trying to lure Andrew Luck back into the league ever since he announced his retirement heading into the 2019 season.

He was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL before he decided to hang up his cleats. After two years off, he’s still just 31 years old and could play in the league for a long time if he decided to return.

However, Luck seems at peace with his decision to retire.