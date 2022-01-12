Look: Colts Owner Releases A Message For The Fans

All the Indianapolis Colts needed to do in order to clinch a playoff berth in Week 18 was defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars. And yet, they weren’t even able to do that.

This past Sunday, the Colts were dismantled by the Jaguars in one of the biggest upsets of the season. It was a devastating way for the Colts to finish the regular season – especially since they had a playoff-caliber roster.

On Wednesday afternoon, Colts owner Jim Irsay released a letter dedicated to the fans. He wants them to know that he’s going to be highly motivated this offseason to build a Super Bowl contender.

“When we started 0-3, we knew the rest of the season would be an uphill climb. We all were hopeful we could dig our way out of the hole and reach the playoffs, and we should have. But we ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible and missed our chance to compete for history,” Irsay wrote. “The buck stops with me, and this experience makes me even more determined to bring Indiana a contending team. We already working toward the future, and I’m going to do whatever it takes to put us in position to win next year and for years to come.

“As always, thank you for your support of the Colts in 2021. This was a rough way to end our year, but this bad taste will fuel and motivate us even more for next season. I promise you there are some exciting days to come.”

The Colts have plenty of marquee players on their roster, such as Darius Leonard, Quenton Nelson and Jonathan Taylor.

The biggest question mark for the Colts is at quarterback. If Carson Wentz can’t lead them to the playoffs next season, he may have to look for a job elsewhere.